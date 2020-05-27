IRL Twitch streamer soaked as driver purposely speeds through puddle

Twitch streamer GGria was walking around the streets of Toronto, Canada on May 26 when she unexpectedly got drenched by a car that sped through a puddle, leaving her wet as a monsoon.

As the streamer praised Huawei products in a conversation with her chat, a black car randomly put the pedal to the metal behind her and raced into a rain puddle on the side of the road.

For a split moment, time seemed to stand still as the oncoming curbside tsunami took shape with GG unable to get out of the way from the splash.

Just like that, the streamer was soaked from head-to-toe and stunned at what had just happened, speechlessly staring at her body and camera.

“What a d*ck!” a man could be heard yelling off in the distance, clearly upset on the streamer’s behalf. “What an a**hole.”

“I am drenched,” GGria stated, trying to keep a straight face and smile despite the rude driver. Meanwhile, some pedestrians asked the IRL streamer if she was okay, to which she replied she was.

Regardless, however, the streamer was absolutely mortified at the situation: “Holy f**k, like, everything is wet. My hair is completely wet. I just washed my hair today.”

A few moments later, as the Chinese streamer continued walking ahead, she addressed the situation for some new viewers and claimed the driver seemed to have splashed her on purpose.

“The guy literally drove through the puddle just to splash on me,” she alleged. “This is why I’ve been super stressed about going outside. Because, I just keep… bumping into this sh*t. I’m just like ‘what do I do?’ I didn’t do anything wrong myself.”

Eventually, the streamer ended up taking an Uber back home to get a change of clothes before continuing her broadcast, so luckily she was unscathed by the incident.

Hopefully, the next time GG walks the streets of Toronto, drivers are a bit more polite and not as reckless.