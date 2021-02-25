IRL drive-by stream sniper stuns Twitch streamer with expensive necklace - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer was given an over-the-top birthday gift from a stream sniping fan when he pulled up to her in his car.

IRL Twitch streamer ‘sushipotatoo’ was celebrating her birthday in Japan and everything seemed to be going great until a fan showed up with the intent to make it even better.

Stream sniping is normally associated with online games where viewers would find out what lobby the streamer they’re watching was in and try to queue into it themselves to interact with them.

However, with the popularity of IRL streams, this is sometimes taken to the next level with fans showing up in real world locations to say ‘hi’ or in sushipotatoo’s case, give away expensive gifts.

On February 24, the streamer was hanging out on the street when suddenly a fan pulled up in his car to talk to her.

“I watch your page!” he said, doing his best to speak English despite it clearly not being his first language. “It’s your birthday today!”

“Yea!” sushipotatoo blushed, but nothing could prepare her for what was going to happen next.

Out of nowhere, the viewer handed her a Tiffany necklace. These necklaces are not cheap and can cost anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

“It’s so nice to meet you, thank you so much!” she exclaimed and proceeded to shake hands with the viewer, who, as it turns out, was watching her stream in his car.

The ecstatic streamer could hardly contain herself and eventually asked the fan if she could go into his car to open up the expensive gift.

While getting into a car with a complete stranger may seem dangerous, the two ended up hugging and the generous donor even helped put the necklace around her.

If things weren’t already crazy enough, the two went for a drive and hung out until the morning where they went to get breakfast sushi.

As of the time of this posting the two are still hanging out, a clear sign that they are getting along and could very well become good friends. A happy ending to one of the craziest stream sniping stories in recent memory.