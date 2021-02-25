 IRL drive-by stream sniper stuns Twitch streamer with expensive necklace - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

IRL drive-by stream sniper stuns Twitch streamer with expensive necklace

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer sushipotatoo gets an expensive gift
Twitch/sushipotatoo

Share

IRL Japan

A Twitch streamer was given an over-the-top birthday gift from a stream sniping fan when he pulled up to her in his car.

IRL Twitch streamer ‘sushipotatoo’ was celebrating her birthday in Japan and everything seemed to be going great until a fan showed up with the intent to make it even better.

Stream sniping is normally associated with online games where viewers would find out what lobby the streamer they’re watching was in and try to queue into it themselves to interact with them.

However, with the popularity of IRL streams, this is sometimes taken to the next level with fans showing up in real world locations to say ‘hi’ or in sushipotatoo’s case, give away expensive gifts.

On February 24, the streamer was hanging out on the street when suddenly a fan pulled up in his car to talk to her.

“I watch your page!” he said, doing his best to speak English despite it clearly not being his first language. “It’s your birthday today!”

“Yea!” sushipotatoo blushed, but nothing could prepare her for what was going to happen next.

Out of nowhere, the viewer handed her a Tiffany necklace. These necklaces are not cheap and can cost anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

“It’s so nice to meet you, thank you so much!” she exclaimed and proceeded to shake hands with the viewer, who, as it turns out, was watching her stream in his car.

The ecstatic streamer could hardly contain herself and eventually asked the fan if she could go into his car to open up the expensive gift.

sushipotatoo and her stream sniper get sushi.
Twitch/sushipotatoo
sushipotatoo and her stream sniper hung out for a long time.

While getting into a car with a complete stranger may seem dangerous, the two ended up hugging and the generous donor even helped put the necklace around her.

If things weren’t already crazy enough, the two went for a drive and hung out until the morning where they went to get breakfast sushi.

As of the time of this posting the two are still hanging out, a clear sign that they are getting along and could very well become good friends. A happy ending to one of the craziest stream sniping stories in recent memory.

Entertainment

K-Pop band BTS becomes one of first accounts followed by Twitter

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:00

by Theo Salaun
bts twitter
Twitter, @BTS_twt / Twitter

Share

Twitter’s official account decided to follow its platform’s first users and, in a move that made millions of fans happy, decided to give one of their first follows to a K-Pop superstar boy band: BTS.

BTS, or the Bangtan Boys, have seven members and countless fans, or stans, across the world. The BTS ARMY seems to grow larger every single day and now can count Twitter’s official account among its latest recruits.

With over 59 million followers, Twitter’s official account has some popularity itself (the platform, meanwhile, has over 300 million users). While the account’s ratio was an absurd zero following, 59-plus million followers, the “Blue Bird” decided to change that and add to their feed a little.

After asking the masses who they should make their very first followed accounts, a stan account with under 1,000 followers suggested BTS. The account quickly took that advice, making the K-Pop supergroup one of its only nine accounts followed (and becoming one of the boys’ 33-plus million followers in the process).

If you’ve spent any time at all on Twitter, chances are that you’ve seen mention of BTS. Most prominently, you’ve likely seen “fan cam” montages of the members or the entire group. Even if you mute “BTS” or “K-Pop,” there’s no guarantee you can avoid their avid fandom as the so-named ARMY will share content from their favorite members, no matter the context.

And, yes, that content isn’t always about singing. Sometimes it’s just footage of two members treating their plushies differently, as in a video of Jimin and Jungkook that has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

By following BTS, Twitter both gets to enjoy some of the boy band’s content directly from them — while simultaneously supporting possibly the most popular group on the entire platform. But it should be known that this is no play for clout, as BTS are the only verified account that Twitter is following.

Of the nine accounts Twitter decided to follow, BTS are the only ones with over one million followers. The rest are composed of five individuals (a couple who are fan accounts themselves), one nonprofit animal shelter and, in a relatable move, two dog accounts — one for a Corgi and one for a Shih Tzu.