Internet turns against Streamlabs after ‘copy/paste’ OBS apology & name change

Streamlabs got slammed for its brief response after it was accused of plagiarizing competitors like OBS, Lightstream, Elgato, and others.

Though the company responded to the OBS drama, people online noticed it was light on addressing the problem while opting into a familiar style of company apologies in the past.

“I swear if Streamlabs is gonna come with that black background white text company apology bulls**t on how they messed up I’m gonna be so done,” Twitch streamer ‘REVERSAL’ tweeted.

The streamer was beside himself hours later when Streamlabs publicly acknowledged the debacle in a similar format. That summed up the public outcry against the company that made it trend online on November 17.

Streamlabs slammed for ‘OBS’ apology

The company’s apology didn’t assuage people online that it was taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation.

“Nah, I’m out,” popular streamer ‘JERICHO’ said.

More people were sharing the same sentiment of dropping the popular software maker for an alternate program.

“Sucks that OBS had to go public before you guys listened but now we are here,” streamer ‘WJacky101’ said. “You say that you take responsibility for your actions – good!

“What changes are you making to show that you take that responsibility? Simply complying with the request from OBS doesn’t suffice, in my opinion.”

The company said it was going to drop ‘OBS’ from the name of its open broadcaster software after facing backlash for how it adopted the name. This exploded into more revelations involving Streamlabs.

Lightstream CEO Stu Grubbs pointed out how Streamlabs’ website copied everything from its marketing to user product reviews from his company. This started a winding discourse on Streamlabs’ history that got a response from the OBS Project.

“Near the launch of SLOBS (Streamlabs OBS), Streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name,” OBS said. “We kindly asked them not to.

“They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademark. We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn.”