Internet helps man shoot his shot with girl he met at NFL game

The internet helped a man track down a girl he was crushing on at an NFL game, but was he successful?

What better place to meet the girl of your dreams than at a sports event? You already know who she’s rooting for, and the excitement of the game adds to the magic of it all.

So when one man met a girl at an NFL game, he didn’t waste time afterward to track her down.

With the internet’s help, the man could get in direct contact with her, but where did it lead?

NFL fan tracks down girl he met at Dolphins game via X/Twitter

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Though there were thousands of fans, one in particular caught the attention of another.

Reluctantly enough, the Dolphins got a picture with the girl he had his eyes on. However, he had to leave the venue, hurrying to rush to the airport.

Though he didn’t end up with her number, the guy took to X/Twitter in hopes of tracking her down, posting to his page, “Anyone know where I can find this girl from section 347 row 5?”

The internet then took it upon themselves to help the lad out. The tweet eventually found its way to the girl’s friend. Her friend then sent a reply, saying, “I am in direct contact with the infamous Dolphins girl from section 347.”

She continued, “She is quietly observing the chaos from afar. She is enjoying the online hoopla and will surface if the Dolphins take down the Eagles this upcoming Sunday night.”

Once he got the girl’s socials, he sent her a direct message. When one X/Twitter user asked what he said, the guy replied, “‘hey’ (with rizz).”

It’s unknown if the guy received a message back. However, if the girl’s friend is a person of their word, when and if the Dolphins beat the Eagles this week, he’ll be able to finally talk with the girl who stole his heart at an NFL game.