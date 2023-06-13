Internet cringes after Baby Gronk’s dad feeds him answers in interview

Netizens were left cringing after TikTok star and NFL hopeful ‘Baby Gronk’ appeared in a podcast episode where his dad fed him answers throughout the show.

Baby Gronk has become a veritable internet sensation over the past few weeks, most recently popping up on everyone’s radar thanks to a video where he met fellow social media star and gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The 10-year-old influencer is also known for his apparently outstanding skills in Little League Football… so much so, that his father is reportedly shopping him around at various top universities to snag a potential scholarship.

While Gronk’s athletic skills might be impressive at his age, the internet was left cringing when the youngster appeared on a podcast episode, thanks to his father trying to feed him answers throughout the show.

Baby Gronk’s dad causes internet cringe in awkward podcast episode

Gronk appeared on the ‘Bring the Juice’ sports podcast back in May, but it looks like footage from the show is just now starting to circulate on social media in a major way.

A particular clip from the pod is making the rounds online, showing Gronk’s dad, Jake San Miguel, feeding his son answers to the hosts’ questions and even asking that they say the question again so he can give a ‘scripted’ reply.

“Ask that again, bro, and say, ‘Man, what kinda question is that? You see my Instagram,'” Miguel coached his son.

The host asked the same question again (“Are you him?”), and Baby Gronk replied with his dad’s answer. This interaction has led more than a few Twitter users to side-eye the youngster’s father, with one even asking him to “blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait.”

“I’ve never had a more difficult time sitting through a 90-second video in my life,” one user said. “To call it cringe is an understatement. It’s gross, wrong, and disturbing.”

“This is gross, I’m legit uncomfortable,” yet another said. “I don’t want to see this guy anymore anywhere.”

“This is honestly super sad,” someone else mentioned. “Feel bad for Baby Gronk.”

This isn’t the first time a parent has caught flak for treating their child “like an action figure,” as one commenter put it. Earlier this year, a mom came under fire for dressing her toddler daughter in “inappropriate” clothing for school, sparking outrage online.