Internet baffled by bizarre order of chocolate-coated strawberries without the chocolate

A TikToker has left the internet baffled after revealing they received an order for chocolate-coated strawberries… without the chocolate.

Rolled ice cream — also known as stir-fried ice cream — is a frozen dessert that has risen in popularity over the years. Originally from Thailand, the dessert involves flash-freezing a mixture of cream, milk, and sugar on a designated metal pan before rolling and stacking the freshly made ice cream into a cup for serving.

One major factor drawing in buyers is the customization possibilities of the dessert, with an endless variety of ingredients able to be added to achieve a wide range of unique flavors.

However, one TikToker whose account is dedicated to making “Perfect Rolls at Choco Mania Cafe” has left viewers baffled after receiving a bizarre order. Someone had ordered rolled ice cream mixed with chocolate-coated strawberries… only this customer wanted the chocolate removed.

Dani Razooqi, who goes by ‘danirazooqi‘, took to the social media platform to share the unusual request with his 3.6 million followers.

“When a customer wants chocolate-coated strawberry without the chocolate,” a voiceover said as the video showed Razooqi hand peeling chocolate from two strawberries before adding them to the ice cream mix.

“I think that works too,” he captioned the video, the final result showing six neat strawberry ice cream rolls before Razooqi added an additional peeled berry to the top.

TikTok: danirazooqi Razooqi was forced to hand-peel the chocolate-coated strawberries.

The video gained over 245,000 views as viewers were left both confused and amused by the unusual order.

“Can you do one with chocolate-covered strawberries but without the chocolate and without the strawberries?” one person joked. Another praised Razooqi’s patience with the customer’s bizarre request, writing, “You are very accommodating to your customers.”

However, some considered the customer’s order to be rude; “Now I feel you on this one, he should’ve just asked for fricken strawberries.”

