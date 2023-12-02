Interior designer slammed for ‘racist’ bathroom following house tour

An interior designer is facing backlash on TikTok, after sharing a house tour featuring a ‘racist’ and ‘slavery-themed’ bathroom.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Hannah Polskin (hannahpolskinstudio) gave a tour of her home, and showed off the design of her bathroom, which included pieces of decoration influenced by African culture.

Some of the wall decor included a photo of African-American boxer Muhammad Ali, African-inspired art, an African tribal mask, an afro pick, and a toilet roll holder made out of chains.

The designer has since garnered backlash, as viewers think that the traditional African art and the photo of Ali with the chainlink toilet paper holder connotes slavery. Given that Hannah is white, her choice of decor has been deemed offensive by many.

Interior designer slammed over ‘racist’ bathroom decor

In a viral clip with 928,000 views, TikToker JPG (jpgeez) showed the artist’s original video and raised concerns about the bathroom design. “So, I have questions. Is this your bathroom? Did someone ask you to style the bathroom like this?” he said.

“I think the thing that I’m wondering about, and what I would imagine most people are wondering about, would be the toilet paper holder with the choice of the rest of the decor, you know.”

Many TikTok users took to the comments to slam the interior designer. “Such a lack of respect,” one person wrote. “That’s honestly kinda creepy,” another added. “It’s the chain with artwork surrounding… truly telling,” a third shared.

Others said the bathroom reminded them of Jordan Peele’s Get Out. “This is a bathroom in the Get Out house,” one user said. “What in the Get Out bathroom,” another commented. “I would see that toilet paper and probably run from my sense of impending doom,” someone else wrote.

At the time of writing, Hannah has not yet addressed the backlash.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.