Instagram removes controversial Andrew Schulz MMA post for “inciting violence”

Comedian Andrew Schulz hit out at Instagram after the social media platform removed his post for “inciting violence.” The Flagrant 2 podcast host came under fire after criticizing UFC Womens Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Stand-up comic Andrew Schulz sparked backlash from the MMA community after claiming fighter Valentina Shevchenko could not be a “star” due to her performance at UFC 266.

The popular comedian further drew attention after Instagram removed his response to angry martial arts fans, claiming that it violated their policy of “inciting violence” on the platform.

Instagram removes Andrew Schulz’ MMA posts

The 37-year-old podcast host kicked off a wave of anger from UFC fans after sharing his critical take on Champion Valentina Shevchenko. Responding to the outcry, the comic tweeted, “To the MMA fans around the world that are heartbroken I wasn’t familiar with Shevchenko, I only know about female MMA fighters if they were born with a p**is.”

In a September 26th update, Andrew Schulz revealed that Instagram had deleted his post featuring the viral Twitter message. According to the comedic personality, the social media giant had accused him of trying to “incite violence.”

The Flagrant 2 creator then called out the platform and his detractors by exclaiming, “They took this down for “inciting violence”. They’re really trying to silence greatest journalist in MMA history. News flash: it won’t happen.”

The backlash surrounding the stand-up comedian started on September 25 after Schulz reacted to Shevchenko’s performance at UFC 266. “You cannot be a star in the UFC without finishing people. This Shevchenko fighter is incredibly skilled. But she doesn’t seem to be willing to take the risks necessary for stardom,” he said.

His take immediately came under fire from the MMA community including UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who tweeted, “You must be new here.” Schulz replied back stating, “Took her 4 rounds to take out a diner waitress. C’mon. Wasting our time.”

The Flagrant 2 podcast host further shot back at angry fight fans in an Instagram story where he wrote, “I ain’t going nowhere you lispy tongued losers. I am the greatest MMA journalist for a reason. And I ain’t going nowhere. I did pray tho for y’all.”

While Andrew Schulz argued that Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC 266 performance left much to be desired, critics pointed out that the Flyweight Champion has knocked out three of her last four opponents. Regardless, the comedian seems to be doubling down on his opinion and is roasting those upset with him.