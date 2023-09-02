Instagram model’s “boyfriend application” attracts 3,000 hopeful candidates within 24 hours

An Instagram model revealed she is taking “boyfriend applications” and her viewers jumped at the chance, sending her thousands of applications within just the first day.

According to Vera Dijkmans, “It’s hard dating in 2023.” The popular influencer has 5.7 million followers on Instagram alone and claims to make $360,000 a month as an OnlyFans model.

With such an impressive fanbase, it can be hard to pick out who amongst the mix might just be a potential suitor. Now Dijkmans has found the solution: a boyfriend application.

Hoping to find someone that’s a “good fit,” Dijkmans now has the tedious process of sorting through all the applications, having already received around 3,000 within just the first 24 hours.

TikTok: itsveradijkmans Hopeful candidates must answer these 22 questions

For anyone planning on applying, the form includes 22 questions that range from asking about the applicant’s astrological sign to determining whether they live with their parents.

Dijkmans also wants to know whether applicants watch Avatar The Last Airbender (A very important question) and who the best artist is — the only options being The Weeknd, Drake, Future, and Travis Scott.

Whatever the winning answers might be, Dijkmans isn’t looking to compromise on what she’s looking for, telling Nude PR, “I’m ready to settle down and be serious.”

And for some extra clues as to what she’s looking for, Dijkmans said, “He needs to be funny, have good taste in music, and [have] his own income. He also has to be loyal and someone who watches cartoons.”

Posting the form on social media, many commented to share their hopes of winning the title.

“Well I’m free and available,” one said. Another wrote, “Wish I was a boy so I could sign up.”

As to whether or not Dijkmans’ boyfriend application results in her finding the one, we’ll have to wait and see. Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.