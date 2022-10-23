Instagram model under fire for “domestic abuse cosplay” dressing up as Amouranth

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Amouranth has been under a near-constant spotlight since claims that she was in an abusive marriage, and now an OnlyFans model is getting heat for a cosplay that fans think crosses the line.

Warning: some readers may find aspects of the following article distressing.

On October 16, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa opened up on stream about the details of her multi-year relationship and how she has been allegedly threatened and insulted by her partner for much of her streaming career.

This situation has dominated headlines across the internet, and one Instagram/Patreon model wanted to capitalize on the moment by cosplaying as the iconic streamer. The message attached to that cosplay has fans absolutely fuming.

Instagram model under fire for cosplaying as Amouranth after domestic abuse allegations

The original tweets from model Ellie Rae are now deleted, but another Twitter user captured screenshots of them that showcased the photos and the caption attached to them before they were removed.

“If I stop streaming for the simps he teaches me a lesson,” the caption read, accompanied by a few pictures of herself in a clear imitation of Amouranth’s style. One of the photos also showcased her legs wrapped in rope, and another showcased her hiding her face the way one might if they were being shamed for something.

The woman who screenshotted the interaction commented on the situation calling it a “ cosplay of the streamer suffering public domestic abuse” but she’s not the only one who was repulsed by the situation.

Other people chimed in with reactions ranging from calling the tweet “grim” to “pure evil” with nearly every commenter unified in their disgust toward the cosplay.

Other than deleting the tweets, Ellie Rae hasn’t responded to the controversy at all. The controversy and outrage from those criticizing her cosplay doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.