Instagram model Sumner Stroh goes viral after alleged affair with Adam Levine

Instagram model Sumner Stroh has taken social media by storm after claiming she had a year-long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine – and said the singer wanted to name his next baby after her.

Sumner Stroh, 23, is a fairly popular Instagram model with over 342,000 followers at the time of writing — but the internet is clicking to her account in droves for something other than her latest brand deal.

On September 19, Stroh uploaded a video to TikTok alleging that she’d had a year-long affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who is notably married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

In her video, Stroh claims she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the singer, and shared screenshots of messages between them.

In the messages, Levine tells Stroh that “it is truly unreal how f**king hot you are, like it blows my mind.”

TikTok: sumnerstroh

“At the time I was young, I was naive,” Sumner explained. “I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I mean, I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims Adam Levine wanted to name his baby after her

Stroh claims that she was seeing Levine for “about a year” and stopped talking to him for “a period of months” when the singer contacted her again via Instagram, as shown by a recording of her notification history on her phone’s home screen.

The message, supposedly from Levine, reads: “Okay serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.”

“My morals were unknowingly compromised,” the model said of her affair with Levine. “I was completely manipulated.”

Levine’s wife celebrated the announcement of her third pregnancy merely four days prior to Stroh’s viral tell-all video, which is garnering massive amounts of both backlash and sympathy online.

