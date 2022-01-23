Instagram model Molly Eskam opens up about her domestic abuse

Instagram and Playboy model Molly Eskam posted a series of emotional clips detailing how she’s been in a relationship involving domestic abuse.

Molly Eskam gained her popularity back when she dated FaZe Rug and would appear regularly in his videos. Since then, the 22-year-old has become a model for Playboy and posts regularly on social media.

The social media star has racked up over 1.2 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. In January 2022, Molly revealed that she had been dealing with domestic abuse in a relationship.

Warning: This article talks about abuse and bullying, reader discretion is advised.

Molly Eskam opens up about relationship abuse

Through posts on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Molly Eskam revealed that she is a victim of domestic abuse. She said, “This is so hard for me to post… I am so broken, domestic abuse is real. I am lucky to be okay. It’s hard to leave when you love someone. But it doesn’t get better.”

In the first half of the video, she revealed a collection of graphic photographs with the words “I can no longer take the abuse, I have to be strong, I am in so much.” The series of images showed bruises, broken glass, and blood.

In the second half, she revealed an altercation with her abusive partner where she could be heard crying. “I have been nothing but nice to you,” she said multiple times, to which her ex-partner replied, “Nobody cares that you’re crying right now.”

Following the audio was more images that showed her bruises. There was also a clip of her getting medical treatment (physical therapy) for her injuries.

On TikTok, Molly provided a longer clips that showed the aftermath of her abuse and even had a clip of paramedics attending to her “throat trauma.”

She delivered a final message, which encouraged anyone who is experiencing abuse like this to stand up for themselves. “I loved this person very much, that’s why I kept going back. But today I left for good, and anyone who is in this situation I encourage you to do the same, leave. It never gets better, just worse.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Domestic Violence Support hotline 1-800-799-7233 (USA) or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline 0808 2000 247 (UK).