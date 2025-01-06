Instagram model ‘Killadamente’ dies in hospital after choking on food

Carol Acosta is remembered as an inspiration to women after her untimely death this January.

Carol Acosta, an Instagram model with over 6M followers, died on Friday, January 3 from cardiac arrest. Acosta, who created content under the name ‘Killadamente,’ was initially choking on her dinner before going into cardiac distress.

Following her death, Killadamente’s cousin shared an update regarding the cause: “I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results,” they said.

“All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn’t save her.”

Acosta’s sister, Khatyan Acosta, also shared a statement: “I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace, my sister.”

Instagram: killadamente Carol Acosta leaves behind two young children.

Carol Acosta was an inspiration as a plus-size model

The 27-year-old model moved to the United States from the Caribbean when she was 12 years old and became an inspiration to curvy women after she showcased her success as a plus-sized model and ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve.

In 2017, Acosta released an anthem that emulated her confidence. ‘I Love Myself and I Don’t Care,’ is the song’s title, which celebrates bravery and self-love.

The model leaves behind two young children, who were often featured in many of her photos and videos.

In remembrance of Killadamente, fans shared an outpouring of support, saying that her ‘influence’ helped their self-esteem.

Many fans agreed that her “desire and energy” sparked a fire in them that they hadn’t been able to find elsewhere.

The Acosta family is currently raising money via GoFundMe, which has surpassed $25K to help fund her services.