Instagram model Isabel Bedoya arrested on DUI charges

Isabel Bedoya, better known as ‘itsisabelbedoya’ on Instagram, has been charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence.

27-year-old Isabel Bedoya is a self-taught beauty, wellness, and fashion influencer and model, with over three million followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok.

On her YouTube channel, Bedoya describes her mission statement as “creatively bringing out the confidence within women of all backgrounds and walks of life.”

Based in Saint Cloud, Florida, Bedoya was arrested and charged on May 27 for driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence.

Posted on the Instagram account ‘teatoktalk’, her mugshot shows Bedoya looking tired, seemingly without makeup, bloodshot eyes, and tears running down her face.

Commenters were quick to call out her reckless behavior, highlighting the danger she put others in.

“Keep her in jail. She could’ve put an innocent [person’s] life in danger,” one commenter said.

Bedoya has previously received backlash for a cheating scandal, in which she was accused of having an affair with the boyfriend of fellow influencer, Eden the doll.

Fans were not happy with how Bedoya handled the scandal. While she did end up posting an apology to her followers, Bedoya was accused of not writing it herself — with some followers believing it was damage control by her management team.

As of yet, Bedoya has not commented on the arrest or subsequent charges and was later released on bail, set at $1,000 USD.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as any further details come to light.