Instagram model Fedra Gaxiola shot dead outside of gym in broad daylight

24-year-old Instagram model and TikTok star Fedra Oded Gaxiola Orozco was killed in a targeted attack outside of a gym while sitting in her car.

Orozco, known online as Fedra Gaxiola, boasted over 224,000 followers on Instagram and 140,000 on TikTok — but both accounts have been wiped and privated following her murder on Thursday, December 5.

Gaxiola was shot multiple times while parked outside of the Hardcore Fitness Gym in Tijuana, Mexico’s López Lucio neighborhood in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

Instagram star Fedra Gaxiola shot dead in 'targeted' killing

The shooter fired through the windows of Gaxiola’s black Mercedes Benz at 8:35 AM, killing her and quickly fleeing the scene of the crime. Bystanders immediately called law enforcement for help, with witnesses claiming the suspect made off in a Chevrolet HHR.

Instagram: fedraa_gaxiola 24-year-old Instagram model Fedra Gaxiola was shot while parked outside of a gym on Thursday, December 5.

While reports state that witnesses believed more than one person may have been involved in the shooting, homicide unit prosecutor Miguel Ángel Gaxiola Rodríguez says the official investigation into Gaxiola’s death suggests that one person may have focused on the internet star for an unknown reason.

At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in the case, leaving fans of the model waiting for answers.

Gaxiola was known for her fitness-based content and frequently collaborated with athletic clothing brands in her posts.

Gaxiola isn’t the only influencer who has been specifically targeted in a deadly attack this year. In May 2024, Korean YouTuber ‘Joddoltv’ was broadcasting live in Busan when a rival creator approached him from behind and stabbed him to death — all while he was streaming.

And in 2023, beauty influencer and gang leader Sabrina Durán, known as TikTok’s ‘Narco Queen,’ was shot dead by two men on her way to a nail salon.