Instagram model defends dating 16-year-old amid “grooming” backlash

A 21-year-old influencer defended dating someone five years younger than she is after netizens called her out for “grooming” her 16-year-old boyfriend.

Instagram model Natasha Newcombe began dating her boyfriend Marko Vituk when he was only 16 years old.

Being 21 years old herself, the British influencer faced an immense amount of backlash for dating someone five years younger than her.

“Buddy getting groomed but think he’s a big shot,” commented one on an Instagram post of the controversial couple.

“This is wrong! If this was reversed, people would be losing their minds wanting justice for child molestation,” added another.

However, Natasha defended her relationship with Marko when they were both guests on the ‘The Blue Tick Show’ podcast, hosted by Mikey Melin.

“I am in a relationship with someone who’s five years younger than me, and I know a lot of people are gonna have their opinions on that, and quite rightly so. You’re allowed to have your opinions, that’s your free will,” she said.

Instagram: markovituk Natasha said she and Marko went on their first date to the movies, which didn’t go as planned. However, her interest in the 16-year-old continued.

“Although my relationship is very new, I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I’ve ever been in a relationship with.

“I will not stand for hate directed at me, my friends, or family,” she added.

The couple initially met online and Natasha was hesitant to continue their relationship, as she had never dated someone younger than her. Despite their first date being a flop, the pair stayed together.

Though many netizens have quipped about the relationship being wrong because of Marko being a “minor,” the legal age of consent in the UK is 16, making their relationship not only consensual but also legal in the eyes of the country.

That hasn’t stopped the backlash from pouring in, though. Some comments online even called the couple out for looking like a mother-and-son duo.

The heat might be on Natasha and Marko, however, YouTuber MrBeast has also recently faced backlash after his colleague and friend Ava Kris Tyson reportedly groomed a minor when she was 20 years old.

