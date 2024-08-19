Instagram model charged in fatal car crash told cops she was “from the future”

An Instagram model charged with causing a three-vehicle car crash that killed two people admitted that she was on drugs and told officers she was “from the future.”

On August 10, Instagram model Maecee Marie Lathers allegedly ran a red light and crashed her Mercedes into a Range Rover in downtown Miami.

The two cars then collided with a silver Suzuki sedan, whose driver, Abraham Ismael, died after being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The rear passenger was also killed, but Ismael’s wife, Juanita Hernández, survived the crash, as did the driver of the Range Rover.

Hernández has since made a GoFundMe to raise money as she’s been unable to work due to her injuries and caring for her 16-year-old son.

“I am now unable to work due to my injuries, and the boy’s life has been turned upside down,” she wrote. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised just over $10,000.

After the crash, Lathers allegedly tried to flee the area before being grabbed by bystanders who prevented her from escaping. She was eventually arrested and reportedly told police she was under the influence of “pink cocaine,” also known as “2C.”

According to the New York Post, she was charged with four counts of driving without a license resulting in death or serious injury, as well as four counts of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death or serious injuries.

Instagram/maecee_marie Maecee Marie Lather’s confessed to being on “pink cocaine.”

In court, Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer read a report from officers: “She advised she was under the influence of ‘2C,’ a known party drug, and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball.”

Her attorney, Martez Gordon, argued against the prosecution’s $500,000 bond request, calling it “unreasonable.”

“She doesn’t pose a danger to the community. She’s a college graduate. She’s been in the state of Florida, your honor, for over almost two years,” he said.

Judge Glazer disagreed and called Lathers “an absolute danger to the community.” She further noted she shouldn’t have been driving to begin with, because her license had been suspended.

“And if it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled.”

The judge agreed to place her on house arrest if she posts a reduced $140,000 bond, and ordered her not to drive.

Lathers had been in Florida since 2022 after living in New York. Her Instagram account remains active with 11,000 followers and is affiliated with two different modeling agencies.