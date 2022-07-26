Instagram boss responds to viral ‘Make Instagram normal’ campaign

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has responded to the viral ‘Make Instagram normal’ campaign as more and more users are complaining about their shift to video content.

Over the last few weeks, Instagram’s home feed has been taken over by more videos uploaded by creators.

The slow move to a format like TikTok has started the ‘Make Instagram Normal’ campaign, and Kylie Jenner joined the movement on July 16 when she called for Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok.”

The Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has responded to the recent backlash… and users aren’t happy.

Head of Instagram responds to video backlash

On July 26, Adam Mosseri posted a video tweet to address a few things that they’re working on to make Instagram a better experience.

“There’s a lot going on with Instagram right now, we’re experimenting with a number of different changes to the app. And so, we’re hearing a lot of concerns from all of you,” he explained.

He went on to detail that if users are seeing or hearing about the new full-screen version of the feed, it is a test and therefore it’s not perfect — yet.

“The second thing I’m hearing a lot of concerns about is photos, and how we’re shifting to video. Now, I want to be clear that we’re going to continue to support photos,” he detailed. “That said, I do believe more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.”

Mosseri’s response didn’t make Instagram users happy, with many taking to the comments expressing their distaste for the new features.

One user said: “Fullscreen is a poor product experience because it has replaced a seamless scrolling experience with a friction-filled experience. It’s a stop and pause to force me to watch every post. I don’t want every post to be full screen.”

While another explained: “Competing with TikTok is a fine ambition, but it shouldn’t replace the pictures of friends that keep me going to IG.”