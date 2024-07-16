After a highly criticized performance at the MLB Home Run Derby, Ingrid Andress admitted she was drunk and will be checking herself into rehab.

On Monday, July 15, the annual Major League Baseball Home Run Derby took place in Arlington, Texas.

However, before the night commenced where Teoscar Hernández ended up winning, country singer and songwriter Ingrid Andress sang the National anthem.

As she took the mic, Ingrid confidently sang, “Oh say can you see, by the dawn’s early light…” The crowd, however, wasn’t thrilled by her performance.

Article continues after ad

Not only did the players and fans laugh as she continued to sing, but netizens took to the internet to roast her questionable performance.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst National anthem renditions ever,” tweeted a viewer on X.

“Did they just grab some random person walking by the stadium and ask if they could spare a couple of minutes?” asked another.

Article continues after ad

However, Ingrid has been nominated for four Grammys. Those include Best New Artist, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album in 2021, as well as Best Country Duo in 2023.

Article continues after ad

After seeing and hearing the feedback to her viral performance, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to apologize and admit that she plans to check herself into rehab.

“I’m not gonna bullsh*t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she wrote.

“That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun. Xo, Ingrid.”

Article continues after ad

While many people flooded her comments with their support, others agreed that she might not have a drinking problem, but only a “singing problem.”

Ingrid has yet to detail how long she might be in rehab or how long her drinking has affected her career.