Influencer’s videos about cleaning bloodstains and bone residue spark concerns

Videos by a Chinese influencer showing how to clean bloodstains and dissolve bones have raised criminal activity concerns.

The content creator, who goes by the pseudonym Hua, claims to be a senior researcher at a biotechnology institute in Guangdong province. He has garnered over 300,000 followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, thanks to his unconventional household cleaning hacks.

In one clip, Hua demonstrated how to clean bloodstains from a bathroom floor using hydrogen peroxide and toilet cleaner. After scrubbing the area, he told viewers: “The internet is not a lawless place.”

In another tutorial, he showed how toothpaste can be used to remove bloodstains from clothing by applying it directly to the stain and rinsing it off. Hua used luminol reagent, a chemical commonly used in forensic investigations, to ensure the stain was completely gone.

He also showed how to dissolve chicken bones by soaking them in drain cleaner and hot water. In just 30 minutes, the bones disintegrate into a red liquid. Explaining the science behind it, Hua says that hydroxide, a strong base in drain cleaner, reacts with the calcium in the bones, breaking them down.

Additionally, the influencer shared techniques for lifting fingerprints from phone screens using talcum powder. While he said the tips are intended to solve household cleaning challenges, his content has sparked concerns on Chinese social media.

“Removing bloodstains and dissolving bones. This feels like a guide to the ‘perfect crime’. What if criminals start using these techniques?” one person commented. “Using such tutorials to sell cleaning products seems to incite crime,” another said.

In response to the criticism, Hua’s research institute clarified that their mission is to promote science education and teach safe cleaning practices. “We would never teach people to commit crimes. Our goal is to educate on chemical principles and safe cleaning practices,” the spokesperson told SCMP.

A legal expert also weighed in on Hua’s videos, explaining that they are not illegal as they do not “directly” promote criminal activities.

In China, teaching methods for committing crimes is considered a serious offense and can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years.