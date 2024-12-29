Influencer Woah Vicky under fire for faking kidnapping because she was “bored”

Woah Vicky had people worried when she, claiming to be someone else on her account, posted about being kidnapped in Nigeria and held for a $1 million ransom. She deleted the tweet a short time after, saying she faked it because she was “bored,”

It started with a series of tweets from her account about her loving Nigeria and her trip there, with those quickly changing to tweets about her saying that she wanted to go home and that she didn’t like it there anymore.

Article continues after ad

One of her friends even shared a post on Instagram claiming that a police report had been filed and that he was “dead serious” about the situation. It would later become apparent that he wasn’t in on the “joke.”

This led to her going viral almost instantly as people became increasingly worried about her well-being, only for her to later admit that she faked the kidnapping.

Article continues after ad

Woah Vicky fakes her own kidnapping

The influencer caused some serious concern and immediately went viral after the following tweet was posted to her account: “I have kidnapped vicky. she is with me in nigeria. i am demanding $1million for her release.”

Article continues after ad

Vicky followed up the initial set of posts about her being kidnapped and held for ransom with a picture of her beside her brother, the man who was pictured in the images from her alleged abduction.

At this point, she deleted all her tweets about the topic and came clean during a livestream, explaining that it was all a ruse and that she was faking it the entire time.

“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll,” she said after starting the rumor. “I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh. Just getting a laugh, fam. That’s it. It’s all love, I’m just having fun with my brother, everything’s good.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Vicky didn’t just dupe Twitter, though. Rony Fargo deleted the original Instagram story he posted with concern for her and replaced it with this:

Woah Vicky has yet to comment on the situation beyond her brief apology during her livestream.