Influencer who drowned in flood seen gripping to vehicle before death 

A Brazilian beauty influencer and her husband were filmed by onlookers as they were carried away in a flood. While the husband survived, the influencer drowned to death.

Influencer Jennifer Soares Martins died from drowning in a flood on Sunday, November 24. Before her death, she and her husband Wallison Lima were filmed as they gripped the door of their car.

Lima survived having been swept away in the flood, which occurred in Uberlândia, Brazil. The 28-year-old influencer and her husband initially crashed their vehicle during the flood. When water began filling their car’s inside, they tried to use the door to protect them from the current.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: wallison_02_07 Jennifer Soares Martins with her husband Wallison Lima.

Videos of the influencer’s death have gone viral, where she and Lima attempted to grab a ladder that bystanders extended to save them.

The ladder, however, was inches too short, and the couple was unable to grab ahold of it and be dragged to safety. Eventually, the flood waters were too strong, claiming Martins’ life.

Article continues after ad

On the day of her death, Martins posted to Instagram, where she had over 85K followers. In her photo, the beauty influencer could be seen happily smiling while wearing a casual fit.

Article continues after ad

Martins’ husband says he’s “lost” without her

Martins’s followers shared their shock under her most recent IG post, saying they couldn’t “believe it.” Others quoted one of the last things she said to her followers: “Going to be young,” she said.

The influencer’s husband, whom she had been with for 14 years, also posted on social media. “To my love… I miss you so much, it’s not easy here,” Lima said. “I don’t know what to do without you, I’m lost. You’re my everything, I don’t know how I’m going to go on without you.

Article continues after ad

“It’s killing me inside, something that’s slowly tearing me down. I don’t know if I’m capable of bearing so much pain. I love you so much, see you soon. We’ll be together again, my little angel.”

Article continues after ad

On November 10, an Australian influencer also died after he suffered a heart attack. The fitness content creator and podcaster was 30 years old at the time of his death.