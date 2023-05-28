Influencer Quenlin Blackwell can’t stop laughing after botched Botox leaves her eyebrows a mess

Influencer Quenlin Blackwell went viral on TikTok, after a botched Botox job left her eyebrows looking like two Nike ticks.

Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who is also known as Queen Blackwell online, shared the results of the botched Botox for her 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

The 22-year-old said she wasn’t expecting the beauty treatment to leave her eyebrows in such a mess. “I got Botox in my forehead, and I think something happened,” she shrieked in her video, which amassed over 465,000 views.

While you’d never be able to tell Quenlin had Botox when her face is resting, as soon as she raised her eyebrows it became clear something wasn’t right.

“Why do they look like Nike swoops?” the TikToker screeched, before bursting into laughter while looking at her reflection.

In a follow-up clip posted a few days later, Quenlin said the problem was still there. “You can’t just get Botox dissolved like fillers, I’m going to be stuck like this for a minute and I don’t want to hear about it anymore,” she said.

TikTok users in the comments were shocked by how the cosmetic treatment turned out so wrong. “Omg I’m so sorry this happened to you, but HOW?!” one person questioned. “The gasp that just escaped my mouth,” another wrote.

Others were left in hysterics, and roasted the TikToker’s new eyebrows. “They put the eyebrows on backwards,” one quipped. “I mean, on the bright side Nike might sponsor you now,” another joked.

“Lmao why are they both dabbing,” a third commented. “I think I finally found the square root,” someone else added.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Quenlin has gone viral on TikTok for an unfortunate incident. Back in October, she sobbed and pleaded viewers for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch.