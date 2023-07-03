Influencer Jackie Miller James defies odds and emerges from coma to be reunited with baby

Jackie Miller James, a health and beauty influencer, emerged from a medically induced coma after rupturing an aneurysm and was reunited with her baby.

The news came from her family more than a month after the influencer ruptured an aneurysm while she was 39 weeks pregnant with her first child. Jackie had to be put in a medically induced coma at the time.

Meanwhile, her child had to be delivered through a C-section. A heartbreaking photo was posted on the GoFundMe page for the influencer as the baby was set over Jackie.

Jackie’s family posts about her emergence from the coma

“We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!” read a post on her Instagram.

The post continued, “Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.”

Her family added that the influencer has a long way to recover despite the recent improvement in her health. They gave an update about her baby who had to be in a neonatal intensive care unit for 12 days straight.

The family’s update read, “Jackie & Austin’s baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel. Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital.”

What happened to Jackie Miller James?

The beauty and health influencer was at home when her aneurysm occurred, leading to brain bleeding. Her husband, Austin James, took her to the hospital where they had to do several surgeries including an emergency C-section.

The GoFundMe set by Jackie’s family read, “If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy.”

Jackie was constantly giving her followers updates about her pregnancy and the challenges she faced. The influencer has over 80,000 followers on Instagram where she talked about skincare, daily routines, and more.