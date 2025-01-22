Influencer dies from cardiac arrest while getting tattoo on hospital operating table

Ricardo Godoi died after he was put under anesthesia for a full back tattoo. His death is currently under investigation.

On January 20, Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi went for a full back tattoo, expecting to leave with seeing his creation come to life.

However, Godoi died before his tattoo even began, as he went into cardiac arrest after being put under anesthesia to ease the discomfort of the inked design.

Though the 45-year-old influencer was already on an operating table at a hospital, where his tattooist planned to ink him, nurses who intervened were unable to revive him.

“He was quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success,” the owner of the tattoo studio said.

Tattoo studio owner “deeply regrets” death of Ricardo Godoi

The owner claimed that Godoi went into cardiac arrest “at the beginning of the sedation and intubation.” He also said he “deeply regrets” the death of such a “great friend.”

Despite details from those who were present at the time of Godoi’s death, the cause is currently being investigated.

After his death, an update to his 225K Instagram followers was shared to his account.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Ricardo Godoi, today, at 12 noon. In this golden moment, we stand in solidarity with family and friends, wishing strength and comfort to overcome this irreparable loss. May the memory of Ricardo Godoi be filled with love and respect for all who have the privilege of knowing him.”

Godoi’s fans were shocked to hear the news of his death, as the influencer had just posted to his IG the day before. He’s remembered by his supporters as an “amazing guy” who brought enthusiasm to everything he did.

Godoi's fans were shocked to hear the news of his death, as the influencer had just posted to his IG the day before. He's remembered by his supporters as an "amazing guy" who brought enthusiasm to everything he did.