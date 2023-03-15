Influencer breaks down in tears over backlash to her baby’s unique name

TikToker Liana Jade was left in tears after her baby boy’s unique name sparked backlash on social media.

British TikTok couple Liana Jade and Connor Darlington named their eight-month-old baby boy Koazy, pronounced Cozy.

However, Liana recently became aware of an episode of ‘The Unplanned Podcast‘ by couple Matt and Abby Howard, in which they discussed unusual baby names.

While the podcasters didn’t mention Koazy by name, they deemed unusual monikers “ridiculous” and “out of control.” Abby said it was a “red flag” to give a child a name that doesn’t already exist, and added that “it might not be the flex you think it is.”

The couple left the comments section of their video open, which enabled others to blast Liana and Connor’s choice. As a result, Liana took to TikTok to address the backlash and explain why she named her baby Koazy.

TikToker in tears over backlash to baby’s name

The teary-eyed young mom said she was aware the name wouldn’t be everyone’s “cup of tea,” but she thought it’s “cruel” to allow people who don’t like her baby’s name to “rip at it.”

“People have said we called him Koazy because he was cosy in the womb,” she said. “But no. It was a name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant, people were saying ‘he’s so cosy in your belly.’ It confirmed to us that is what we should name him… we were like ‘Oh my God, it’s meant to be’.”

Liana also revealed that opening the comments to allow others to mock their baby name had “really upset” her.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But it’s just different when there’s this comment section open on such a big influencer’s video of people, fully grown adults, just sat there slandering my baby’s name.

“I think it’s quite cruel – and if I had posted that video personally, I think I would have been very mindful of who was being named and how that can have an effect on other people.”

Fans of Liana quickly flooded the comment section, telling her they loved the unique name.

“It’s a beautiful name and it is YOUR baby’s name, he suits it so much,” one wrote. “Awh don’t cry we all love the name Koazy,” another said.

Matt and Abby Howard have since turned the comments of their podcast off.