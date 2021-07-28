Influencer Alabama Barker apologizes to Iggy Azalea over “insensitive” TikTok

Alabama Barker has issued an apology to rapper Iggy Azalea after uploading a video with influencer Jodie Woods, using audio of Azalea, speaking about a difficult time during her relationship with Playboi Carti.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been in an off-again, on-again relationship for some time now, but things got a bit heated in December 2020 after the ‘Fancy’ rapper accused her man of missing the birth of their son, Onyx.

Rather than witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment, Carti allegedly took a trip to Philadelphia to play video games with fellow rapper Lil Uzi — and even threw a party to celebrate his new album with his side chick instead of spending Christmas with his new family.

“This man didn’t even come to see his son be born,” Azalea claimed. “He went to Philly to play the PlayStation with Lil Uzi. He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born. And I had a scheduled C-Section.”

Iggy Azalea wasn’t happy with the viral TikTok remix

It’s obvious that this is a sore spot for Azalea… so when TikTokers Alabama Barker (daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker) and Jodie Woods made a TikTok set to a remix of the ‘Black Widow’ rapper’s heartfelt testimony, naturally, she wasn’t pleased about it.

“Y’all weird as f**k for this,” she commented on the TikTok.

Luckily, it seems that Barker has realized the touchy subject was not appropriate for a dance video. She uploaded a TikTok apologizing for her misstep a day later.

“Sorry about that Iggy video!” She captioned the clip. “We understand it was insensitive.”

A slew of fans also called out the TikTok duo, as well as whomever had made the remix of Azalea’s interview clip, with one commenter specifically calling the song “disrespectful.”