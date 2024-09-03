Infamous McKamey Manor haunted house owner arrested: Controversy explained

Russ Alan McKamey, the man behind America’s most controversial haunted house attraction, was arrested in 2024 on numerous charges. Here is all we know.

Attempting to replicate survival horror-style events, the infamous McKamey Manor opened back in 2001. It has since earned the reputation of America’s most extreme haunted house, has been relocated multiple times, and requires a liability waiver for contestants to compete.

Many consider the attraction legal physical and psychological torture, and both the Manor and Russ himself have been subject to significant criticism and scrutiny over the years.

However, things took a more serious turn in July 2024, when Russ was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, rape, and domestic assault. Here is the entire controversy explained.

The infamous McKamey Manor that no one can defeat

Open for over two decades, no one has yet to succeed in completing the infamous haunted house. A tour lasts anywhere from eight to 10 hours, though many participants end it early due to the horrific experiences involved.

While initially there was none, Russ eventually introduced safewords for participants to end the tour immediately. However, there has been controversy surrounding whether these safewords are always respected.

Completing the tour offers an impressive cash prize that currently sits at $20,000, but the fact that no one has ever managed to do so has left many suspecting Russ does not have the funds available.

Instead, the tour simply increases pressure and drags on until the participant taps out.

Every failed challenge also results in a reduction in the prize.

Throughout the tour, participants may be physically assaulted, waterboarded, drugged, bound and gagged, have their hair cut or shaven, tattooed, have fingernails removed, be forced to eat and drink unknown substances, have their teeth pulled, and more.

The forms of physical and psychological torture have left many baffled over the tour’s legality, though this has to do with the 40-page waiver signed before entering the attraction. Despite the risks, Russ claims there is a waitlist of more than 24,000 people.

Many journalists and true crime documentaries have been made about the McKamey Manor over the years and there have been numerous instances of police involvement, from deputies being called to the site to criminal investigations.

The Manor was featured in 2017’s Haunters: The Art Of The Scare, Netflix’s 2018 series Dark Tourist, and was at the center of Hulu’s 2023 documentary Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.

Notably, Hulu’s documentary sparked an investigation from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. But his request for more information about Russ’ attraction resulted in the McKamey Manor owner filing a 32-page lawsuit in late March 2024. According to Russ, Skrmetti’s investigation violates his First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Russ McKamey is arrested and charged

Despite attempts to take down the Manor proving futile, Russ was arrested on July 19, 2024, after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Initially booked on a $1,000 bond, this number was significantly increased to $100,000 after further charges were filed.

Russ is now being accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend on more than one occasion by strangulation. Both times, his girlfriend is said to have lost consciousness, and Russ allegedly raped her during the second attack.

“I know everyone has lots of questions concerning all the recent craziness,” Russ wrote on Facebook on July 24, only days after his arrest. He went on to deny all allegations, including a quote from attorney Davis Griffin that called the charges “fabricated”.

Facebook: Russ McKamey Russ McKamey as seen on his Facebook profile.

Russ continued, “Here’s the bottom line that works for me. Always try to do the right thing, and simply tell the truth. This is what I always try to do, and hopefully, everything will turn out just fine.”

He had his first court appearance on August 6 and appears to have posted bail, continuing to make numerous posts on Facebook reviewing movies and even going live. Conditions of the bond included Russ being forced to surrender all weapons, wearing a GPS monitoring device, and not making contact with the victim.

We’ll be sure to update you here as the case continues to unfold.