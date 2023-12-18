Indie game dev goes viral on TikTok with Crazy Parking filters

Indie game developer Cristiano Bartel, who created Kaze and the Wild Masks, has gone viral on TikTok with his near-daily Crazy Parking filters for creators to enjoy.

TikTok launched their Effect House program back in 2021, which allows developers to make custom filters for others to enjoy in their own videos.

The app made it even easier to monetize these filters, which prompted even more people to create some of the most viral content on the app today.

Indie dev Cristiano Bartel is one of the latest to take advantage of the Effect House, with his Crazy Parking filters going viral each time he releases one.

Kaze and the Wild Masks dev goes viral with TikTok filters

TikToker and indie dev Cristiano Bartel uploaded his first Crazy Parking filter on November 30, 2023, and has been able to release a new one nearly every day since then.

Every morning, fans flock to the effects tab on his profile to be one of the first people to accept Bartel’s latest challenge.

He’s now released 18 filters, with one of his latest being a Christmas themed filter where you’re parking a Lamborghini that is pulling Santa’s sleigh.

And by viral, we mean viral. Once Bartel’s filters began catching on, the first few available saw millions of people using it to record their latest video.

The trend has died down slightly, but he’s still seeing almost a million videos being made for each of the Crazy Parking filters. Crazy Parking 17 was uploaded while writing this article, and several hundred people uploaded their attempts almost immediately.

He’s so popular that TikTok has labeled him an “Effect House Top Creator,” and it doesn’t seem like Cristiano has plans on stopping his filter development anytime soon.

This rise in virality for Bartel comes just two years after releasing his indie game, Kaze and the Wild Masks, which has held an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam since launch.