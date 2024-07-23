Entertainment

In-N-Out is coming to Canada but there’s a big catch

Eleni Thomas
In-N-Out burgerInstagram:In-N-Out

American fast food chain In-N-Out is expanding to Canada. However, this exciting news comes with a massive catch.

In-N-Out originated in California and has since spread across much of the United States. Now, the popular burger joint is set to pop up in Canada, though only for a limited time. A full expansion into the region isn’t in the works just yet.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In, an event in Aldergrove, Vancouver, confirmed that In-N-Out will open a pop-up store on September 7-8, 2024.

The event largely centers on creating a space for locals to drive over and showcase their cool cars, with food trucks and stands there to provide some grub to satisfy guests.

in-n-outInstagram: innout
In-N-Out is a popular American fast-food chain that is known for its burgers and fries

While the In-N-Out menu for The Langly Good Times Cruise-In will be limited to certain items, attendees can still bite into their famous burgers and burger-style fries.

Admission to the Cruise-In is free of charge and open to all ages, offering a unique opportunity for families, teenagers, and everyone else to get their hands on an In-N-Out burger over the weekend before the team packs up shop and flies back to the States.

The presence of In-N-Out has been a staple of the event for years now, as it marks the only time in which the chain crosses the border into Metro Vancouver.

Even within America, a new In-N-Out store opening is often a source of excitement, particularly in different States. In December 2023, opening the first store in Idaho garnered such a craze that there was an 8-hour line for the drive-thru on opening day.

However, that’s not to say locals can’t try their hand at replicating the In-N-Out burger recipes, with ex-employees often taking to social media to share how the food chain creates their iconic items and flavor.

