“I’m afraid to leave my house”: TikTok star Ava Majury responds as stalker case gets dismissed

TikTok star Ava Majury’s court case against a former classmate has been thrown out by U.S. courts after accusing the juvenile of intimidating and following her.

15-year-old Ava Majury is a popular social media personality with over 1 million followers on TikTok and 57.5 million collective likes across all her videos.

On July 10, 2020, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin arrived at Majury’s house with a shotgun in Naples, Florida, blowing open the front door and unloading a round into the 14-year-old’s bedroom door. The attacker was quickly met by Ava’s father who chased him off, retrieving a handgun and later killing Justin.

Fast-forward two years from the incident, Majury has now taken the stand in a separate stalking incident, testifying against a former schoolmate, who she says was stalking her.

Ava Majury responds as stalker case gets dismissed

On March 28, 2022, Majury took the stand at the Collier County courthouse in Florida, where she alleged that a juvenile “was always behind” her or around her “no matter what.”

“I was terrified. I took myself out of many things that I love. … I took myself out of soccer when we were headed to state mid-season,” Majury said in her Monday statement.

Majury, along with her lawyers, argued that the accused schoolmate had been in communication with Justin who Ava has said “tried to murder ” her family.

According to Fox News, Majury would occasionally ask for information regarding Justin such as texts and Snapchat messages, as she knew that the two had been in contact with each other.

Ava said that despite the dismissal, she plans to continue spreading messages of positivity on social media. pic.twitter.com/QO6rqlYrLa — Audrey Conklin (@audpants) March 28, 2022

The accused’s attorney argued that his client was voluntarily sending Majury information about Justin in an attempt to make her aware of the situation and that Majury testimony did not live up to the definition of stalking.

After an almost hour-and-a-half-long hearing, the Florida judge decided to dismiss the case, as there wasn’t enough evidence to prove her schoolmate was a stalker.

Majury’s TikTok account has since been deleted, though her Instagram remains active.