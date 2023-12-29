iilluminaughtii called out for massive editing mistakes amid plagiarism allegations

iilluminaughtii has been in hot water since Hbomberguy’s allegations against her, claiming that she plagiarized in several of her videos. However, disabling the comments on her videos and blocking her detractors has led to her being entirely unaware that she left out several minutes of voice-over in her most recent video.

It’s safe to say Hbomberguy’s video claiming plagiarism runs rampant on YouTube made waves. James Somerton was the biggest talking point of his video, and also the one who was most affected considering he’s pulled almost everything down, including a poorly-received apology video.

Meanwhile, iilluminaughtii has been fairly silent on the matter. She accused LegalEagle of plagiarism in early 2023 and made an apology video back then amid the resulting backlash that included accusations from Hbomberguy, but she’s been silent on the matter since.

Now, as a result of disabling comments and blocking many of those who were calling her out for plagiarism, she seems to not have noticed that a video of hers is missing a massive portion of its voice-over.

iilluminaughtii video contains 5 minutes of awkward silence

When it comes to making long-form YouTube content, editing mistakes happen. Especially in the case that a YouTuber edits their own videos and doesn’t have a team behind them.

It’s entirely understandable for someone to make a small and unnoticed mistake in a video, one they can decide to either leave in or edit. YT even has tools that can do things like mute copyrighted audio if a video gets claimed, allowing a creator to just mute a portion of a video rather than it being taken down.

However, missing out on nearly 5 minutes of voice-over in a video that’s 23 minutes long is a glaring omission.

At the time of writing, the video has been live for almost 24 hours without being fixed. The entire section labeled “Hawaii,” which runs from 14:00 – 18:43, has her voice entirely muted, with the video going on as normal. Music interludes and images give the viewer an idea of what she was trying to explain, but none of the actual voice-over work is there.

Hbomberguy would be the one to call her out for this once again, posting a clip of the video to prove his point. One user on Twitter even pointed out that one look at the automatically generated transcript of the video would have revealed this error.

Hbomberguy claimed this is only the type of error that happens if someone’s “completely asleep at the wheel” with their content, with many of his fans and fellow YouTubers genuinely shocked that she omitted almost a quarter of her video’s voice-over.