Man behind iconic 10 Guy meme reveals his identity after a decade - Dexerto

The image of the ‘10 Guy’ is one of the most recognizable internet memes of the last decade, and the man behind the gag has finally revealed himself after so long.

Connor Sinclair revealed himself as the 10 Guy, aka Stoner Stanley or Really High Guy, a meme that was born then thrived on Reddit before spilling onto the rest of the internet in 2011. It became one of the most accessible memes for things a stoner would say, calling out a simple blunder, and more.

The meme caught fire on the r/trees subreddit, taking on the [10] reference for the level of high he looked to be in the photo, and escalated from there. The meme heavily invaded everything including finance forums, sports, and group chats everywhere.

Now in 2021, Sinclair has stepped into the spotlight and has plans for the classic meme, especially with NFTs making a rise.

“I thought now would be a perfect time to come forward and maybe give you a bit of a behind the scenes look of the man behind the meme,” Sinclair said in his YouTube video. “After all I wouldn’t be doing this at all if it wasn’t for the internet sharing everything so I thought it would be a great thing to do.”

In a conversation with Knowyourmeme, Sinclair said that it took him so long to reveal himself because he “wasn’t comfortable about it when I was younger and studying, if it might have affected my career.”

He was 18 at the time, and was just starting university when the meme went incredibly viral. Apparently, the meme has helped him more than hurt.

Sinclair did a great job keeping anonymous until now, but admits that some people figured him out, including his partner of six years who’d asked him for a photo after recognizing the meme’s star.

Sinclair expects to release more content about the man behind the meme soon. He had hinted about selling an NFT for the 10 Guy meme, with other viral posts cashing in on their fame for hundreds of thousands of dollars.