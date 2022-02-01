Ice Poseidon confirms he will keep $500,000 made from abandoned CXCoin

Streamer Ice Poseidon has found himself under fire after accusations of scamming fans out of over $500,000 through a now-abandoned cryptocurrency project. In an interview with Coffeezilla, he said he will keep the money.

Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino is an IRL streamer who came into the spotlight back in 2017. While his ‘life streaming’ content has been a surefire hit with his fanatic viewers, he’s never been too away from controversy either.

The streamer has come under fire after accusations surfaced of “scamming” fans through a crypto project known as CXCOIN.

The streamer was confronted directly in an interview with Coffeezilla about the controversial project.

Ice Poseidon is going to “look out for himself” amid controversy

Speaking with Coffeezilla, a YouTube who often investigates influencers involved with cryptocurrency, Ice Poseidon was asked whether he’d want to “keep the money” earned from CXC. “You want to keep the money, that you took from the project even though it’s not yours, that you failed to deliver,” Coffeezilla said as he opened up the subject to Poseidon.

Ice Poisedon responded: “I mean, I’m not really sure what you want me to say, but yeah.”

Coffeezilla continued probing Poseidon for a resolution to the issue: “I’m trying to like get you to return the money, but it’s 100% still available.”

🚨BREAKING! The famous livestreamer Ice Poseidon has admitted to taking $500,000+ from his fans in a crypto scam he started called CXCOIN. I confronted Ice on a call and he told me he was going to “look out for himself and not do that” (return the money)

Poseidon responded to Coffeezilla: “You want the answer, yeah I could give the money back. It is within my power. But I’m going to look after myself and not do that.”

When asked what he plans to do with the money, Denino said he’s going to “invest in crypto, Ethereum mainly.”

Ice Poseidon began working with CXCOIN as a “long-term project” but quickly abandoned it after declaring it “dead” just over two weeks later.