Ice Poseidon brags about “scam” CX crypto as his own coin crashes

Former Twitch streamer Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino has been caught admitting that he would use cryptocurrency to scam unsuspecting buyers in the wake of his Cxcoin’s official launch.

Ice Poseidon was banned from Twitch in 2017 following an incident that saw the streamer swatted on an American Airlines flight after a bomb hoax was called in his name.

Despite appealing the ban multiple times, his account has never been reinstated, something that former cameraman Mizkif claims will “never” happen.

A new clip of the streamer has surfaced on the internet, however, which shows him discussing his seemingly nonchalant approach to cryptocurrency scams.

Ice Poseidon caught bragging about Cxcoin scam

Having debuted his recent Cxcoin, a platform which “allow[s] streamers and content creators a safe and easy method of receiving support through Cryptocurrencies alongside its auto buyback system,” Ice has come under fire for blatantly admitting that he would scam people for money.

On a stream discussing cryptocurrency, the streamer can be seen openly admitting that “the reason why I’m not going to start a cryptocoin is because someone is gonna get f**ked, because dude if I see a million dollars I’m selling, I don’t give a f**k.”

“I’m not going to be like ‘I’ll hold for you guys,’ bro I see a million dollars in my portfolio, I’m out,” he goes on to state.

“You’re telling me I could create a CX Coin and then people could buy it, because I could say that the community is super strong, and then I could sell it in 10 seconds and make $10 million? What the f**k am I doing!? I’m sitting here taking donations instead! What the f**k am I doing?!”

#Cxcoin and the truth of Ice Poseidon, the con artist. pic.twitter.com/PtCNVbPSXL — Mean Leaf (@MeanLeaf) July 13, 2021

As the Cxcoin situation continues to gain momentum, Twitter users have described Poseidon a “con artist,” noting that the entire platform is a “rug pull scam.”

Additionally, an account dedicated to tacking cryptocurrency scams have proven that the coin has little to no value on the market.

#cxcoin CX Coin lmfao told y'all it was a scam. Ice Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon is a scammer. pic.twitter.com/KLkDIR917T — Coin and Token Scam News (@cointokenscams) July 15, 2021

Poseidon is yet to respond to these allegations, and his Cxcoin remains active and purchasable at the time of writing.

This comes in the wake of the recent Save the Kids scam that has rocked the internet sphere. FaZe Clan’s co-founder Ricky ‘Banks’ Banks has stated that “someone might go to f**cking jail” as a result of the incident, with the legal prognosis for crypto scammers looking particularly bleak.