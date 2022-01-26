Ibai is hosting his own original Master Chef show on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea has announced his own original Master Chef show to stream on his channel amid the rise of the platform’s TV show meta.

Master Chef has taken Twitch by storm with many big-name streamers such as xQc reacting to the Gordon Ramsay show to the tune of thousands of viewers at any given time.

While watching other shows have landed streamers in hot water, like when Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys watched Avatar: The Last Airbender and received a ban as a result, Master Chef has remained safe – for the time being.

Now, however, Ibai is stepping in to produce his very own Master Chef stream and it looks absolutely bonkers.

4 episodios, 6 parejas de streamers en cada programa compitiendo por ver quién cocina mejor y tan solo un ganador. Tres jueces que decidirán quién gana. Este martes 1 de febrero primer capítulo de Disaster Chefs en mi canal de Twitch. pic.twitter.com/PSJnUJNkVH — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) January 25, 2022

Ibai announces ‘Disaster Chefs’ Twitch show

On January 25, the Spanish streamer revealed that the first episode of Disaster Chefs would air on February 1 and detailed the format for the new concept.

The show will feature four episodes with six streaming couples competing to see who cooks best.

According to reports, each episode will be a “battle royale” style with the chefs cooking plate-by-plate and being eliminated until only one remains to advance to join three others in the Grand Final.

Each plate will apparently be judged by “renowned chefs” who will be in charge of deciding the best and worst dishes

The first episode kicks off February 1 in what should be one of the most interesting Twitch projects we’ve seen yet.