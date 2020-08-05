Hype House to star in “The Hype Life” reality show about TikTok group

The Hype House is going to become more than just the center of TikTok. The mega-popular group, who has over 150 million followers combined, are set to star in a new reality show titled “The Hype Life” detailing the inner workings of the house.

While fans love to know what’s going on in every facet of their lives, sometimes it can get a bit too personal. It’s not just an issue the Hype House has to face, but all other TikTok collectives too.

However, fans of the Hype House in particular will now be treated to a behind-the-scenes, access-all-areas look behind the inner workings of the group. The house has penned a deal with Wheelhouse Entertainment to produce a reality show titled “The Hype Life”.

According to a report by Deadline, the Hype Life docuseries will feature names like Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou. It’ll give fans a chance to see how the Hype House lives behind closed doors as they spend every day together.

It’ll be a look “far beyond what [fans] see on social media,” from in-house drama, to how collaborations come to light on a daily basis.

The Hype House isn't the only TikTok group getting some mainstream fame. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have also hinted at filming their own reality show, delving deep into their “family dynamic.”

“We definitely hope so, and there are some things in the works. I'm just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic — that's really what makes us who we are. We are super close as a family, so that's something that I'd love to bring more light to and just have fun with it,” Charli told Cosmopolitan back in July.

There are no details about when the series will start filming, or when fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the Hype Life. However, we will update you once there’s more information out there.