Hype House TikTok fuels rumors about Charli & Dixie D'Amelio leaving

Fans of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have once again been left speculating that the pair have left the Hype House, after they didn’t appear in a bunch of new photos posted online.

With TikTok giving content creators the chance to explode in popularity as Vine did back in 2013, a number of young stars have been born out of its success. Though, there is none bigger than Charli D’Amelio.

The 16-year-old recently overtook Loren Gray as the most followed user on TikTok and has since surpassed the 50 million follower milestone. She, alongside her sister Dixie, has even linked up with other TikTokkers as a part of the Hype House. However, of the D’Amelio pair have been, once again, speculating that they have actually moved out of the house in favor of somewhere else.

The new crop of rumors and speculations came after The Hype House TikTok account posted a few new photos of members enjoying time together, both in and out of the house.

That includes people like Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, and Thomas Petrou but the D’Amelio sisters are nowhere to be seen. As a result, fans have bombarded the video’s comments section, tagging both Charli and Dixie in questions about why they didn’t appear – and asking if they have actually moved out for good.

Though, as the pair have been silent about what they’re doing, saying nothing on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok about the situation, it has only led to rampant speculation about their exit.

Some fans might think that they’ve cracked the code, suggesting that the sisters didn’t appear in the photos because they were busy or elsewhere. However, the images don’t appear to be from one day or a particular photoshoot.

Fans had similar questions for the D’Amelio after realizing that they hadn’t appeared in the Hype House’s Instagram stories for a few weeks back on April 16, but no answers came from that either.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not they’ve moved on, but all signs seem to be pointing that way.