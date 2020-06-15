Hype House members are begging fans to leave them alone

Multiple members of TikTok’s Hype House are begging their fans to stop lingering outside their new digs in Los Angeles.

“We moved because this was such a problem at our old house. We even had our property broken into multiple times. Please please please don’t show up to our home uninvited.”

This comes after some girls and their mom broke into the Hype House’s former mansion and filmed TikToks in the most recognizable rooms. The group tried on members’ clothes and stole items that still belonged to them.

Thomas Petrou, one of the founders of the creators’ house, also posted the same statement to his Instagram story and included footage of cars and fans outside of the house with the caption ‘Go home please.’

In a live TikTok, Bryce Hall complained that having fans show up to their house was uncomfortable. He said: “... coming to my house, where I live. It’s kind of excessive, and like every 15 minutes. I can’t go upstairs because I’m afraid of someone seeing me with my pants off.” He also tweeted "RESPECT PEOPLE'S PRIVACY."

In another video, Tony Lopez lamented that: “I am getting super f***ing frustrated with the amount of f***ing people that wait outside my house at 10 in the morning...I don’t want to be on camera I just woke up.”

Tony also tweeted: “Don’t come around and use mfs for some views. Go home lol” and “To some fans and people who keep showing up to the hype house. Can you please stop and respect the little bit of privacy we have. Thank you.”

Close friend of the Hype House, James Charles, has also experienced fans showing up uninvited. James commented: “Show up again please so I can call the police” on a TikTok where fans drove past his house.

It looks like fans won't be going away any time soon.