Husband finds out new “wife” is actually male scammer trying to steal his assets

A man has been charged with fraud after scamming another man into marrying him while disguised as a woman. The scammer allegedly had plans to steal the man’s family assets.

First reported by the South China Morning Post, an Indonesian man referred to by the name ‘AK’ had been dating Adinda Kanza for a full year before deciding to get married.

The report states that none of Kanza’s family was at the wedding due to claims that she “had no family left.” AK’s new wife allegedly withheld intimacy and refused to speak with the man’s family.

Kanza also continued to wear their traditional Muslim attire that covered their entire face after getting married and moving in with each other, leaving AK left wondering what actually was going on.

After deciding to investigate things further just twelve days later, AK found Kanza’s family and learned that they had no idea their son was in a relationship – let alone married.

According to the report, Kanza has been arrested and detained on fraud charges. While in custody, the “wife” revealed to police that he intended to marry AK and steal his family’s assets.

Police also noted that the man “genuinely resembled a woman, especially wearing makeup.” and speculated that although he had dated women in the past, Kanza may have enjoyed impersonating a woman while dating men.

Luckily, the report states that the couple never filed to make their marriage official. If found guilty on the charges of fraud, Kanza could face up to four years in prison.

This is far from the first wedding-gone-wrong to garner media attention so far in 2024. Back in April, a bride-to-be took to TikTok in tears after learning that their venue for the event closed before their wedding, and even stole their deposit in the process.

They were unable to get the money back, but updated fans just a day later revealing that they found a replacement venue so that the wedding could go on as planned.

