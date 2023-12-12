Husband banned from Elf on the Shelf after making things too sexual

A Husband has been banned from creating Elf on the Shelf after his wife posted a viral TikTok video of his non-family- friendly creation.

Christmas is a festival time for many, decoration lovers taking the opportunity to customize their Christmas trees, hang lights across their house and deck up their living spaces with ornaments and more.

And while these decorations are typically family friendly, one TikToker posted a video of the Elf on the Shelf set up her husband created. The video, which has over 3 million views on the platform, has been going viral.

Article continues after ad

The full clip can be watched below or, if it is unable to load, can be accessed via the link here.

Article continues after ad

“When your husband is in charge of Elf on the shelf!” Erisa Laska wrote in text over her 13-second clip. The video, set to Eminem’s “Without Me,” includes the Elf lounged out in the bathroom sink, soap bubbles filling up the water as well.

However, the camera then focuses on behind the elf, a small empty bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka sits nearby and Barbie dolls join him in the water. The Elf can also be seen sporting a cheeky smile as if he is a bachelor entertaining a group of beautiful women in a pool.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“He is no longer in charge,” Laska captioned the video, referencing her husband who had created the setup.

Article continues after ad

Users were quick to flood the comments section of the TikTok, many finding the situation hilarious. One commented “Hubby lived vicariously through the elf” while another added, “Lol I bet he was quite proud of himself for that one.”

Others added, “Elf a playa…what did you expect” and “he played that right. He probably never wanted that duty.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.