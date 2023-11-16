Humiliated customer leaves McDonald’s after printing worlds biggest receipt 

A McDonald’s customer was embarrassed after a self-service machine wouldn’t stop printing their receipt.

We’ve seen many embarrassing customer experiences over the years at McDonald’s, like when a woman went viral for barking at a drive thru lady, mistaking her prompt, “Can you park?” for can you bark.

In a video that’s also gone viral on TikTok, a customer felt they had to walk away, when a self-service machine wouldn’t stop printing their receipt.

In the clip, which has accumulated more than 1 million views, we witness the text, “POV you had to walk away from the maccies machine because it kept printing and made you look like a pig amongst humans.”

In the background, we can see the machine in question, which seems to be generating an endless receipt. The receipt is so long it’s folded over on the floor several times. In the caption, @mouthculture writes, “Honestly couldn’t even find my original receipt.”

Commenters weighed in on the McDonald’s printing fiasco, and attempted to offer some reasons as to why the machine went haywire.

One said, “I think they must’ve just changed the receipt paper so everyone’s orders are finally being printed.”

Another sympathised with the TikToker, claiming “Bro when I ordered once the whole roll just fell out and I walked away like nothing happened and the person behind me just stared at me.”

Some tried to find a practical solution to the situation, telling the poster that they could have collected all the receipts and exchanged them for points. “From someone who does Fetch points… I would take them all. More points for me.”

Another tagged a friend, and simply stated “We would have just taken them all and ran.”

Fetch is a mobile application that allows shoppers to pick up points when they make purchases online or in person. It currently has over 18 million users. McDonald’s is one of their participating establishments.