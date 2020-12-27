Logo
Huge streamer Rust server ruined by DDoS attack against Valkyrae, Myth, more

Published: 27/Dec/2020 13:09

by Calum Patterson
Streamers playing Rust
Valkyrae / Shroud/ Facepunch

Rust TSM Myth Valkyrae

After a bunch of top streamers joined forces for a mega game of Rust on a single server, their ambitious plans were spoiled by supposed DDoS attacks, rendering the server unplayable.

Organized by a host of some of the biggest streamers in the world, including shroud, Valkyrae, TSM Myth, Sykkuno, and many more, the Rust server extravaganza was set to be a way to end the 2020 year of streaming with a bang.

But those plans have been delayed after the first attempt was ruined, with some suggesting DDoS attacks are to blame.

Millions of fans were tuning in across YouTube and Twitch to see their favorite streamers go head-to-head in the survival game, but it all started to go wrong for the server.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

Rust server DDoS’d?

Hosted by streamer BaboAbe, the server didn’t hold up. While some have suggested this was due to an influx of viewers trying to enter the game, others, including some of the streamers, have blamed DDoS attacks.

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) is a type of malicious network attack, that essentially floods a server with so much data that it crashes.

It’s been a method of shutting games down online for years, and it’s very likely to be the cause of the issues in this case too. TSM Myth expressed his anger about the situation on Twitter.

Valkyrae, one of the masterminds behind the plan, said that the server should be up and running again the next day, ready for attempt number two on December 27.

BoboAbe said people should treat the first day as a trial run, and that improvements have been made so that things should run more smoothly the second time around.

“Sorry for the issues today!” he said. “Everything will be fixed, better and there will most likely be no issues tomorrow!”

Unfortunately, if people really were maliciously targeting the server, it will almost impossible to make them stop – but presumably, some stronger protection has been put in place to prevent it from impacting the stream too much.

The Rust server day two is set to kick off at 6pm PST, on December 27. Full details of streamers involved can be found here.

Who is CodeMiko? The VTuber going viral on Twitch

Published: 27/Dec/2020 12:55

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Twitch

Recently virtual streamers have been rising in popularity on Twitch, and one of them is CodeMiko, who in late 2020 has found herself steadily rising in popularity. But who (or what) exactly is CodeMiko?

The VTuber community is a steadily growing one on Twitch, with creators like Pokimane even joining in on the fun with her own animated 3D model while streaming.

But an animated streamer who is quickly gaining traction on the platform, currently with just over 200,000 followers, is CodeMiko.

Behind the colorful model of CodeMiko, is the creator known on stream as ‘the Technician,’ who often comes on at the end of Miko’s streams to talk with the community just as a streamer normally would.

CodeMiko's creator the Technician on stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
The creator behind CodeMiko goes by the nickname of the Technician.

The Technician uses an Xsense suit and Unreal Engine to power Miko, and in her Twitch about section even reveals that “the devving/engineering is all done by me and Miko was 100% modeled by me + rigged.”

The streamer went viral on Twitter back in November after revealing a side by side clip of the mocapping process, leaving people in awe of her tech setup and how well her movement translated over to the 3D model.

Describing how her stream operates, the Technician explains that “this is a quasi interactive, RPG, livestream where it’s kind of like an arcade and a game and a stream and an RPG at the same time. It’s crazy, just know that.”

Viewers are actually able to interact with Miko’s model and alter aspects of her appearance, along with being able to tamper with her stream using Twitch’s currency Bits, with things like explosions, muting & and unmuting, and more.

CodeMiko has collaborated with some huge creators on Twitch, in part contributing to the VTubers rise in popularity, with streamers such as Pokimane, Hasan, and moistcr1tikal appearing on stream with the 3D model.

VTuber CodeMiko interviews pokimane
YouTube: codemiko club
CodeMiko interviewed hugely popular creator Pokimane on stream.

While Miko already appears super elaborate, the creator explains that this version of Miko is actually a prototype, and that Miko 3.0 is premiering on January 1, 2021.

The date has certainly got viewers anticipating how Miko will have been improved, and with Miko’s popularity on the uphill climb, it looks like exciting things are in store for viewers.