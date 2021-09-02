How to watch TimTheTatman’s first YouTube stream with Dr Disrespect & CouRage

Streaming superstar TimTheTatman is making the big jump to YouTube Gaming, and his first stream will include appearances from Dr Disrespect, CouRage, and more. Here’s how to watch it.

TimTheTatman was one of Twitch’s biggest names, having amassed over 7 million followers, but he announced on September 1, 2021, that he’s joining the likes of CouRage and DrLupo by making the switch to YouTube Gaming.

“I know it’s going to be a change and there are people that don’t like change,” explained the leader of the TatmanArmy in an interview about his move with Business Insider. “[But] sometimes change ends up being a better thing.”

With his first stream on YouTube Gaming coming up, all eyes are going to be on the streamer’s future on the new platform. Here’s all the information you need to tune in, including start times in your region.

When is TimTheTatman’s first YouTube Gaming stream?

TimTheTatman announced on Twitter that his first stream as part of his YouTube Gaming deal will take place on Thursday, September 2 at 8AM PT.

You can check when the stream kicks off in different timezones below:

8AM PT

10AM CST

11AM ET

4PM BST

1AM AEST (September 3)

Tomorrow 10AM CST – 11AM EST – 8AM PST. First stream on @YoutubeGaming. Gonna be playing some games with @DrDisrespect @DrLupo and @CourageJD You don't wanna miss this 👀https://t.co/Hz9YZ0m2EA pic.twitter.com/GPxqGCkwqE — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 1, 2021

How to watch TimTheTatman’s first YouTube stream

As you’d probably expect, TimTheTatman’s first YouTube Gaming stream will take place on his official YouTube channel. We’ll embed the stream directly here when it goes live, too, so check back later for that.

In a video explaining his future on YouTube, TimTheTatman revealed that his main channel will now be used solely for his streams and VODs, while his secondary channel MoreTimTheTatman will be used for his edited videos.

“Before I was doing YouTube at all, I was a streamer, and that’s what I’m comfortable with,” he explained. “So what we’re going to do, rather than having specific edited videos, this is where my streams are going to live forever.”

What to expect from TimTheTatman’s first YouTube stream

TimTheTatman hasn’t given too much away about his first YouTube Gaming stream, but he has teased that viewers “don’t wanna miss” it and he’ll no doubt be making it extra special to mark the big occasion.

One thing we do know is that he’ll be joined by fellow streaming stars including Dr Disrespect, 100 Thieves co-owner CouRage, and Dr Lupo, who also just announced his switch to YouTube Gaming.

Make sure you mark your calendars for Tim’s first stream on September 2, 2021!