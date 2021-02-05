How to watch TikTok Super Bowl Tailgate ft. Miley Cyrus, Adam Devine & NFL QBs

The NFL is celebrating its biggest night of the year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7. They’ll be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok for fans to tune in and get involved.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, but obviously this year it’s going to be a little different.

While Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes aren’t exactly a strange sight in the Super Bowl, the fact there will only be 25,000 fans in a significantly reduced spectacle is.

So, to give fans a new way to feel involved, the NFL will be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok with stars such as Miley Cyrus and Adam Devine. Here’s what you need to know to tune in.

NFL Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate: Stream

To tune into the event, you’ll have to head over to the @NFL official TikTok page. Remember that this is only available for viewers in the United States and Canada.

This will be a two hour, virtual pregame experience with stars from music, film, TV, the NFL, and TikTok itself taking part.

Super Bowl TikTok tailgate: Schedule

With the game kicking off at 6.30 PM ET (3.30 PM PT/11.30 PM GMT), the TikTok tailgate will be getting going a few hours earlier.

The show officially starts at 2.30 PM ET (11.30 AM PT/7.30 PM ET) on February 7 and will last for two hours.

Which celebrities are at the TikTok tailgate?

The biggest name at the tailgate will be Miley Cyrus, who will be doing a live performance to bring in the game.

The tailgate will be hosted by Steve Harvey and NFL Network’s MJ Acosta who will be joined by the following celebrities:

Rebel Wilson (actress)

Adam Devine (actor)

Kane Brown (musician)

Ajani Huff (TikToker)

Dave Jorgenson (Washington Post TikToker)

Trace McSorely (Baltimore Ravens quarterback)

As well as the above, there will be several TikTok foodie creators sharing their best Super Bowl recipes to make it feel like a real Super Bowl Sunday tailgate.

So, that’s all the info you need on the NFL’s Super Bowl TikTok tailgate. Be sure to tune into the NFL TikTok livestream at 2.30 PM ET on Sunday, February 7 to get involved!