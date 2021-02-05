Logo
How to watch TikTok Super Bowl Tailgate ft. Miley Cyrus, Adam Devine & NFL QBs

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:53

by Jacob Hale
nfl super bowl lv tiktok tailgate
NFL/TikTok

The NFL is celebrating its biggest night of the year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7. They’ll be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok for fans to tune in and get involved.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, but obviously this year it’s going to be a little different.

While Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes aren’t exactly a strange sight in the Super Bowl, the fact there will only be 25,000 fans in a significantly reduced spectacle is.

So, to give fans a new way to feel involved, the NFL will be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok with stars such as Miley Cyrus and Adam Devine. Here’s what you need to know to tune in.

NFL Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate: Stream

nfl tiktok page
TikTok: NFL
The TikTok tailgate will be hosted live on the NFL’s official page.

To tune into the event, you’ll have to head over to the @NFL official TikTok page. Remember that this is only available for viewers in the United States and Canada.

This will be a two hour, virtual pregame experience with stars from music, film, TV, the NFL, and TikTok itself taking part.

Super Bowl TikTok tailgate: Schedule

With the game kicking off at 6.30 PM ET (3.30 PM PT/11.30 PM GMT), the TikTok tailgate will be getting going a few hours earlier.

The show officially starts at 2.30 PM ET (11.30 AM PT/7.30 PM ET) on February 7 and will last for two hours.

nfl tiktok tailgate super bowl lv miley cyrus
TikTok
Miley Cyrus will round the show out with an exclusive live performance.

Which celebrities are at the TikTok tailgate?

The biggest name at the tailgate will be Miley Cyrus, who will be doing a live performance to bring in the game.

The tailgate will be hosted by Steve Harvey and NFL Network’s MJ Acosta who will be joined by the following celebrities:

  • Rebel Wilson (actress)
  • Adam Devine (actor)
  • Kane Brown (musician)
  • Ajani Huff (TikToker)
  • Dave Jorgenson (Washington Post TikToker)
  • Trace McSorely (Baltimore Ravens quarterback)

As well as the above, there will be several TikTok foodie creators sharing their best Super Bowl recipes to make it feel like a real Super Bowl Sunday tailgate.

So, that’s all the info you need on the NFL’s Super Bowl TikTok tailgate. Be sure to tune into the NFL TikTok livestream at 2.30 PM ET on Sunday, February 7 to get involved!

Twitch streamer close to tears as “life changing” summit1g shoutout smashes sub goal

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:50

by David Purcell
summit1g and twitch streamer
DiamondJamz / Summit1g

Twitch streamer DiamondJamz goes live regularly on the platform and gone through many of the struggles smaller gamers to by not being able to establish a following, but that all changed after a big shoutout from Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar. 

Summit is known for being quite the variety streamer himself, playing smaller games you might not expect somebody with nearly six million followers to try out, and starting his own trends.

Something else he does, quite regularly as well, is back smaller streamers trying to make their first big break in the industry. It can be tough, as DiamondJamz knows all too well.

After over five years of streaming on Twitch with hardly any subscribers, it was a massive shock on February 4 when the leader of the 1G Squad gave him a shoutout on Twitter.

Summit1g looking at camera
Summit1g, Twitch
Summit has a huge following on Twitch and social media platforms.

Summit1g shoutout makes Twitch streamer’s day

Explaining it was going to be a short while before he was going live himself, summit dropped a very valuable endorsement on his timeline, suggesting people should give Jamz a try.

He tweeted: “I’m gonna a sleep for another hour or so. Chill and watch this guy til then,” linking his Twitch stream directly.

A flood of positive messages proceeded the post, with fans saying: “You made this guys day. Good guy summit,” and “You did an amazing thing sumsum.”

If you wanted to see the effect it had, all you had to do is jump into DiamondJamz’s stream.

As a number of new people subscribed to his channel, he started to break down in front of his new viewers while playing Call of Duty’s new Zombies map, Firebase Z.

“I really appreciate it guys, like seriously. I just cannot believe this is happening, seriously. Summit, bro, I’m making you a mod in my stream homie, thank you so much dude.

“I promise you I won’t take this for granted and this is literally life changing for me bro, like I’ve been streaming on Twitch for almost six years and waiting for my big break to happen. I have a seven year old son bro that I’ve been trying to grind so hard to build a future for him bro, and you just really helped show me not to give up.”

After the huge turnaround for his channel following a nod from summit, DiamondJamz has racked up over 12,000 followers and smashing his sub goals in the process.

Maybe, just maybe, he’ll continue to grow and actually maintain an audience. That would be a perfect end to this story.