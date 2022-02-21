How to watch the Roast of Bryce Hall: TikToker roasted by Tana Mongeau, Josh Richards, more

Bryce Hall has earned himself the status of one of the bad boys of the internet, with his rise through the TikTok ranks earning him elite influencer status. So, in true Hollywood fashion, he gathered a number of his peers to take part in The Roast of Bryce Hall.

Bryce’s rise to TikTok stardom came at the same time as the likes of Charli D’Amelio and ex-girlfriend Addison Rae, and while they have managed to maintain relatively blemish-free when it comes to career controversies, Bryce has embraced the wild side of his new-found fame.

Inspired by Comedy Central’s roasts, which has taken names such as Justin Bieber, Pamela Anderson, and even former president Donald Trump as victims, Bryce Hall decided to put one together with himself as the main target.

Here’s all the info you need including when the roast will be available to watch and who will be doing the roasting.

Bryce Hall roast video

The Roast of Bryce Hall was filmed earlier in February 2022, and the full video itself hasn’t yet been released — though you should expect it very soon, likely on Bryce’s YouTube channel.

The video above shows a Behind the Scenes look courtesy of roast host Jason Nash, and in the description he says that “the roast will be out next week.” As the video was posted on Friday, February 18, you can expect the full roast to go live by Friday, February 25.

Bryce Hall roast: Who are the Roasters?

The Bryce Hall roast looks set to feature a number of top influencers as roasters, as well as the many in attendance at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

Here’s the list of Roasters fans should expect to see:

Jason Nash (Host)

Adam Wassabi

Jeff Wittek

Josie Canseco

Josh Richards

Tana Mongeau

Nick ‘Jonah’ Antonyan

Not much has been seen from the roast so far, so expect to see a whole load of new content and some humiliating jokes made at Bryce Hall’s expense. Whether you’re a fan of his or not, it looks set to be a good one.