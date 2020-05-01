How to watch The Mountain’s world record deadlift attempt live on Twitch

Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will be going for a new world record live on stream by attempting to deadlift 1104 lbs – or 501 kg – and you can watch it all live on Twitch.

Björnsson is most known for being the IRL face of The Mountain from HBO’s Game of Thrones series, but he’s also an accomplished strongman if you can’t tell just by looking at him.

Based on how easily he's been throwing around ridiculous amounts of weight on stream for the last few weeks, The Mountain's goal of a new 501 kg world record definitely seems within reach.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

How to watch The Mountain's world record attempt

The current deadlift record of 500 kg was set back in 2016 by British strongman Eddie Hall, who hasn't taken too kindly to Hafthor's quest to break his record.

Despite objections from Hall, Hafthor will be going ahead with his world record attempt on May 2 at 4 PM GMT (9 AM PST).

Originally, his attempt was set to take place in Bahrain, but with travel being the last thing on most people's minds nowadays, the try will be streamed live on Björnsson's Twitch channel, which can be found below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

As we mentioned earlier, his pursuit of a new record has also led to a feud with the current deadlift record holder, Eddie Hall, who has been going back and forth with Björnsson since early April.

Hall has accused Hafthor of “hypocrisy,” among other things, stating that “he’ll drag his name through mud or place it upon a pedestal to suit his objective."

On the other side though, Hafthor called out Hall after his comments specifically referring to him as an “arrogant a**hole.” While it's been fun to watch the two go tit for tat, come May 2 it will finally be time for The Mountain to put his money where his mouth is.

Advertisement

To make sure things are legit, legendary Icelandic strongman Magnús Ver Magnússon will be serving as the official referee and watch over the attempt.

Hafthor's lifting streams have proven very popular with viewers as he gears up for the world record try, and with few real-life sports still happening due to the global situation, this world record attempt could be one of his biggest streams yet.