How to watch the Hype House Netflix show: Release date & more

The Hype House is getting its very own reality show on Netflix, which will feature some of TikTok’s biggest influencers. Here’s everything fans need to know to tune in.

The Hype House is one of the biggest content houses on social media.

Rivaling the likes of Jake Paul’s Team 10, the HH brought together some of TikTok’s most popular content creators, including Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, before they parted ways to pursue independent careers.

Although the Hype House is no longer such a major player in the world of online entertainment groups as it once was, the organization managed to score a reality show about the ins and outs of online fame.

Where to watch the Hype House reality show

The Hype House reality show will be coming to Netflix — so if fans don’t have a subscription, now’s the time to get one (or leech off a friend, family member, or ex; whatever works for you).

The Hype House show will, according to influencer Alex Warren, consist of eight, 45-minute-long episodes.

When does the Hype House reality show come out?

After months of being teased by Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, along with other creators, the official Hype House Instagram account has revealed a release date for the long-awaited reality series.

The Hype House reality show is set to stream on January 7, 2022.

Who is in the Netflix Hype House show?

Judging by the official poster for the show, it looks like fans can expect to see TikTok star and music artist Chase Hudson, Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, YouTuber and beauty guru Nikita Dragun, YouTuber Alex Warren, and TikTokers Larray, Vinnie Hacker, and Kouvr.

What is the Hype House Netflix show about?

On the surface, Netflix’s Hype House show could seem like a shallow series about catty drama between influencers. However, according to Alex Warren, there’s much more to the series than that.

During a podcast episode with Love Island star Harry Jowsey, Warren admitted that the show includes a “lot of personal things,” saying viewers would “hate us after a few episodes” and that he and his co-stars do “something f**ked” up in most episodes, calling the production, “really, really nuts.”

This isn’t the first time influencers have nabbed a reality show; the D’Amelio family’s reality series aired on Hulu this year, which has officially been renewed for a second season amid fan acclaim.

While the Hype House’s upcoming Netflix show was contrastingly met with instant dissent among critics (as well as debunked rumors of tanking Netflix’s stock), we’ll just have to see how the show fares once it finally releases next year.