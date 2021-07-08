How to watch (RED) Twitch stream: DrLupo, Steve Aoki & how to donate

The (RED) Initiative, founded by U2 legend Bono and activist Bobby Shriver, has partnered with Twitch creators such as DrLupo to raise money to help with the ongoing world health crisis.

Founded all the way back in 2006 by U2 star Bono and nephew of the late John F. Kennedy, Bobby Shriver, (RED)’s aim is to raise money for infectious disease-centric charities.

As the ongoing world health crisis continues to take its toll upon the planet, (RED) have elected to partner up with streaming behemoth Twitch in order to raise money to help make things a little easier.

If you’re looking to tune into a fun-filled gaming event presented by streaming sensation DrLupo, then here’s everything you need to know about (RED)’s Twitch leg of the SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED) online festival.

(RED) X Twitch schedule

(RED)’s Twitch festival features creators from all around the world who have come together to game for charity. With DrLupo as the host and headliner, alongside DJ and producer Steve Aoki providing the music, the event is set to be quite the party!

As each creator is gaming on their own specific stream, we’ve dropped the current schedule and all the links you need below.

Creator Date Time (PST/EST/BST) Game Stream Link Sylvia ‘Queen Arrow’ Gathoni July 9 TBA Tekken TheQueenArrow98 HiDro July 9 9AM/12PM/5PM Dead by Daylight HiDro Thabo ‘Yvng Savage’ Moloi July 19 4AM/7AM/12PM FIFA TBA DrLupo & Steve Aoki July 12 TBA Fall Guys DrLupo

How to donate

If you’re interested in donating to (RED)’s charity endeavors, you can click the link here. Additionally, throughout the festival, you’ll be able to donate via Tiltify, with all donations being made in US dollars.

That’s not all, though, because, for every dollar donated during the streams, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will match it $2 to $1 up to $250,000.

So if you want to jump into a fun-filled weekend and do some good along the way, this event is the one for you!