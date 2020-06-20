How to watch Premier League matches live on Twitch for free

Twitch is set to livestream the Premier League on Twitch as an extension to Amazon’s deal to air live matches to their Prime Video service. Here's how and when to catch the streams.

Following Amazon’s acquisition of Twitch for almost $1 billion back in 2014, the livestreaming platform has been constantly expanding its horizons.

After recently venturing into the realm of sports with their Thursday Night (American) Football broadcasts and partnering with Formula 1, Twitch are now dipping their toes into football/soccer by showcasing the Premier League following its return on June 17.

Premier League Twitch stream

The first Premier League match to be showcased on Twitch will be Crystal Palace taking on Burnley at Selhurst Park, on June 29 at 12:00 PM (PT) / 3:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (BST).

As part of the extension from Amazon’s Prime Video deal with the Premier League, there will be four matches livestreamed on Twitch, which haven’t all been announced at the time of writing. It is likely that each match will be streamed to the Prime Video channel (embedded below), per Twitch’s previous coverage of Thursday Night Football.

Some familiar faces will be part of the broadcast, as Gabby Logan will be joined by the likes of Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon. Household names such as Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Peter Drury and Ally McCoist will provide commentary.

“We have made a number of additions that bring extra choice to our customers in how they watch, from full-crowd stadium atmosphere to streaming our Prime Video fixtures on leading streaming service, Twitch,” Alex Green (Managing Director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe) said as part of their press release.

The Twitch broadcast will give fans the opportunity to have their voice heard from the virtual sidelines via Twitch chat. With fans currently being restricted from attending games, this will serve as the perfect way to support your team.

The broadcast will be supplemented by EA Sports’ virtual crowd noises to provide the ultimate immersive experience, with Prime Video offering the option to toggle between crowd noise or the ability to hear the players on the pitch.

Premier League matches are considerably more accessible in the UK following the restart, but this will offer fans the opportunity to tune in and virtually chant for their favorite team from the comfort of their own home.